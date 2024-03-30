Austin Butler, Robert De Niro & Snoop Dogg Hang Out - See the Pics & Videos!

Austin Butler, Robert De Niro and Snoop Dogg got in some quality time together this week, and it looks like the unlikely trio had a great time.

On Friday (March 29), Snoop‘s son Champ Medici hopped online to share some photos of clips from a dinner that the two actors and rapper attended in Malibu, Calif.

Head inside to see the photos of Austin Butler, Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro’s hang…

On Instagram, Champ opened a post on his grid with a photo of himself sitting with Robert, Austin and Snoop. In it, the rapper and Robert are throwing up peace signs, and everyone is smiling for the camera.

In one video clip, the trio and a larger group of people are talking in a circle. Austin and Robert stand next to each other while Snoop walks in the middle of the group.

Robert seemingly refers to himself and Snoop as “best buds” in another video where they are joking about the rapper’s Italian heritage.

Snoop wore a sweatsuit emblazoned with the American flag. Robert and Austin were more casually dressed.

If you missed it, Robert also grabbed dinner with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen and a famous couple this weekend.

Austin recently lined up his next big acting gig.

Check out photos and videos from the trio’s hang below…