16 Breakup Songs Written About Other Celebrities - Find Out Who the Songs Are About!

Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

Mar 31, 2024 at 1:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Breaking up is hard to do, especially if there are millions of fans following your every move.

For some of our favorite singers in the music industry, the end of a relationship has provided the creative fodder for some of the best breakup songs of our time. Time and time again, artists put their pain into poetry, producing highly relatable and deeply emotional tunes about the demise of a romance.

Over the decades, several high-profile relationships have come to an end, and one (or both) parties have channeled their emotions into music. They’ve also either outright revealed who the song is about in interviews, or provided enough context clues in the lyrics to figure out who it’s probably about.

Click through to see some of the most well-known breakup songs about other celebrities…

