'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Soars to No. 1 at the Box Office - Opening Weekend Numbers Revealed!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is huge!

The movie opened to $80 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend, well ahead of $45 million to $55 million projections, THR reported.

The opening marked the second-best opening in the MonsterVerse Universe, and the fifth biggest Easter opening of all time.

Globally, the movie brought in $194 million after taking in $114 million overseas from 64 markets, including $44 million in China. The studio saw its biggest opening ever in India ($5.5 million) as well.

Per the film’s official synopsis, Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire “pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

While the film has an A- CinemaScore and 4.5 stars on PostTrack, it has a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

