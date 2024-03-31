Doja Cat Reacts to Negative Comments About Her Natural Hair

Doja Cat is addressing criticism of her looks.

The 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” reacted to negative comments people made about her natural hair after she used a close-up image her upcoming album cover.

“I’m seeing a pattern. I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool,” she said on Instagram Live.

Keep reading to find out more…

“And it’s not even questions … some people are being like, that’s what it is.”

She added that people are comparing her 4C hair, which consists of a tight curl pattern, “to sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and s–t like that.”

“We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she continued.

“I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your f–king parents. I don’t wanna say too much.”

The negative remarks about Doja’s hair came after she shared the image for her forthcoming album on Instagram.

“🦴\🦴\ ASC 4.5.24,” she captioned the post.

Find out why she deactivated her Instagram account earlier in the month.