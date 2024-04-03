Top Stories
'Dead Boy Detectives' - Trailer Revealed & 9 Stars Join Cast of New Netflix TV Series!

Dead Boy Detectives is coming to Netflix!

The streamer just debuted the official main trailer for the show, premiering globally on Netflix on Thursday, April 25.

In the series, Edwin and Charles are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

Dead Boy Detectives is based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, and a new addition to The Sandman Universe for Netflix.

Meet the cast and watch the trailer…

