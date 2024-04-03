Julia Stiles & Husband Preston J. Cook Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 3 Five Months Ago!

Surprise! Julia Stiles is now a mom of three!

In a new interview published on Wednesday (April 3), the 43-year-old 10 Things I Hate About You actress revealed that she and husband Preston J. Cook quietly welcomed their third child together five months ago.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie,” Julia shared with The New York Times about her directorial debut Wish You Were Here.

“I didn’t really talk about it,” Julia said of her third pregnancy. She didn’t reveal the baby’s sex or name.

“I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director,” Julia explained. “You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary.”

Julia and Preston met when he was a camera assistant on her 2015 movie Go With It and married in September 2017. They are also parents to sons Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2.

A few years ago, Julia looked back at working with the late Heath Ledger on 10 Things I Hate About You.

Congrats to the happy family!