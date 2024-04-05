Joey King Reacts to Her Viral Glambot Video Where She Appears to Be Toothless

Joey King is looking back at that viral Glambot video she made at the People’s Choice Awards in 2019.

The 24-year-old actress made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing next week, and commented on the mean reactions that people on the internet had to the video. In the clip, Joey twirls around and gives a thumbs up to the camera, but her smile makes it appear she is toothless.

The video became the subject of many memes, but Joey had her “redemption arc” when she created a gorgeous Glambot video this year at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Drew Barrymore said, “I saw it and thought it looked great and super cute.” Joey replied, “The internet had other ideas, but thank you!”

“Everyone who is mad about my Glambot, I was like, ‘Let me see you do it better! Let me see you do it better with this camera flying at your face because it is so stressful!’” she added.

Joey was on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside co-star Logan Lerman to promote their new Hulu series We Were The Lucky Ones, which is streaming now.

FYI: Joey is wearing an INGOROKVA suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Pomellato jewelry for the talk show.

Watch the original videos of the Glambot clips below.