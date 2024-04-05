Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce - Details of Their Separation Revealed

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have settled the details of their divorce.

If you forgot, the 51-year-old Modern Family actress and 47-year-old True Blood actor announced their split in July 2023. Joe filed for divorce shortly thereafter.

The latest development comes two months after the former couple came to an agreement about the terms of their separation. Now, details of how they are dividing their assets have been revealed.

According to People, Sofia and Joe will not pay spousal support to each other and are sticking true to the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Each star will maintain ownership of their own belongings and assets. They do not have to share their earnings moving forward. There were no concerns over properties, as they did not own “any community property.”

Both Joe and Sofia have moved on since the split.

Joe went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor in February. They are still going strong and were seen out together in late March.

Meanwhile, Sofia is dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. They were spotted on a date last week.