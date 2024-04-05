Taylor Swift Creates Playlists of Her Songs for All Five Stages of Heartbreak
Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is clearly going to deal with heartbreak and she’s getting fans prepared by releasing playlists of her music that represent the five stages of heartbreak.
The 34-year-old singer has teamed up with Apple Music to release the five playlists, two weeks before her upcoming album is released.
The playlists include songs that fit the five stages of heartbreak: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance.
Taylor hand-picked the songs for each playlist and she also commented on each stage of heartbreak.
DENIAL (I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life)
Taylor says: “This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary.”
SONGS:
Lavender Haze
Snow On The Beach
Sweet Nothing
Glitch
betty
willow
Cruel Summer
Lover
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
False God
Style
Wildest Dreams
Treacherous
Untouchable
That’s When
Ours
Superman
Bejeweled
ANGER (You Don’t Get To Tell Me About Sad)
Taylor says: “These songs all have one thing in common, I wrote them while feeling anger. Over the years, I’ve learned that anger can manifest itself in a lot of different ways, but the healthiest way that it manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it.”
SONGS:
Vigilante Shit
High Infidelity
Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve
exile
illicit affairs
mad woman
tolerate it
Bad Blood
Is It Over Now?
I Knew You Were Trouble
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
The Last Time
The Moment I Knew
Babe
I Bet You Think About Me
Dear John
Better Than Revenge
Tell Me Why
You’re Not Sorry
Forever & Always
Mr. Perfectly Fine
BARGAINING (Am I Allowed To Cry?)
Taylor says: “This playlist takes you through the songs that I’ve written when I was in the bargaining stage, times when you’re trying to make deals with yourself or someone that you care about, you’re trying to make things better, you’re oftentimes feeling really desperate, because oftentimes we have a gut intuition that tells us things are not going to go the way that we hope, which makes us more desperate, which makes us bargain more.”
SONGS:
The Great War
this is me trying
peace
The Archer
Cornelia Street
Death By A Thousand Cuts
Soon You’ll Get Better
Afterglow
I Wish You Would
Say Don’t Go
Come Back… Be Here
Better Man
The Story Of Us
Haunted
Come In With The Rain
The Other Side Of The Door
If This Was A Movie
Renegade
DEPRESSION (Old Habits Die Screaming)
Taylor says: “We’re going to be exploring the feelings of depression that often lace their way through my songs. In times like these, I’ll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion. And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I’m either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that’s in the phase where I’m close to getting past that feeling.”
SONGS:
Bigger Than The Whole Sky
Dear Reader
Maroon
You’re Losing Me
my tears ricochet
epiphany
hoax
champagne problems
coney island
right where you left me
Nothing New
All Too Well
Forever Winter
We Were Happy
Last Kiss
Castles Crumbling
Carolina
White Horse
ACCEPTANCE (I Can Do It With A Broken Heart)
Taylor says: “Here we finally find acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak. These songs represent making room for more good in your life, making that choice because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things too.”
SONGS:
You’re On Your Own, Kid
Midnight Rain
Labyrinth
the 1
august
invisible string
happiness
long story short
closure
evermore
it’s time to go
I Forgot That You Existed
Daylight
This Love
Clean
Now That We Don’t Talk
Begin Again
Innocent
Breathe
Taylor just hit a major career milestone the other day!