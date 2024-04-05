Taylor Swift Creates Playlists of Her Songs for All Five Stages of Heartbreak

Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is clearly going to deal with heartbreak and she’s getting fans prepared by releasing playlists of her music that represent the five stages of heartbreak.

The 34-year-old singer has teamed up with Apple Music to release the five playlists, two weeks before her upcoming album is released.

The playlists include songs that fit the five stages of heartbreak: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance.

Taylor hand-picked the songs for each playlist and she also commented on each stage of heartbreak.

DENIAL (I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life)

Taylor says: “This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary.”

SONGS:

Lavender Haze

Snow On The Beach

Sweet Nothing

Glitch

betty

willow

Cruel Summer

Lover

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

False God

Style

Wildest Dreams

Treacherous

Untouchable

That’s When

Ours

Superman

Bejeweled

ANGER (You Don’t Get To Tell Me About Sad)

Taylor says: “These songs all have one thing in common, I wrote them while feeling anger. Over the years, I’ve learned that anger can manifest itself in a lot of different ways, but the healthiest way that it manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it.”

SONGS:

Vigilante Shit

High Infidelity

Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

exile

illicit affairs

mad woman

tolerate it

Bad Blood

Is It Over Now?

I Knew You Were Trouble

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

The Last Time

The Moment I Knew

Babe

I Bet You Think About Me

Dear John

Better Than Revenge

Tell Me Why

You’re Not Sorry

Forever & Always

Mr. Perfectly Fine

BARGAINING (Am I Allowed To Cry?)

Taylor says: “This playlist takes you through the songs that I’ve written when I was in the bargaining stage, times when you’re trying to make deals with yourself or someone that you care about, you’re trying to make things better, you’re oftentimes feeling really desperate, because oftentimes we have a gut intuition that tells us things are not going to go the way that we hope, which makes us more desperate, which makes us bargain more.”

SONGS:

The Great War

this is me trying

peace

The Archer

Cornelia Street

Death By A Thousand Cuts

Soon You’ll Get Better

Afterglow

I Wish You Would

Say Don’t Go

Come Back… Be Here

Better Man

The Story Of Us

Haunted

Come In With The Rain

The Other Side Of The Door

If This Was A Movie

Renegade

DEPRESSION (Old Habits Die Screaming)

Taylor says: “We’re going to be exploring the feelings of depression that often lace their way through my songs. In times like these, I’ll write a song because I feel lonely or hopeless. And writing a song feels like the only way to process that intensity of an emotion. And while these things are really, really hard to go through, I often feel like when I’m either listening to songs or writing songs that deal with this intensity of loss and hopelessness, usually that’s in the phase where I’m close to getting past that feeling.”

SONGS:

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Dear Reader

Maroon

You’re Losing Me

my tears ricochet

epiphany

hoax

champagne problems

coney island

right where you left me

Nothing New

All Too Well

Forever Winter

We Were Happy

Last Kiss

Castles Crumbling

Carolina

White Horse

ACCEPTANCE (I Can Do It With A Broken Heart)

Taylor says: “Here we finally find acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak. These songs represent making room for more good in your life, making that choice because a lot of time when we lose things, we gain things too.”

SONGS:

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Labyrinth

the 1

august

invisible string

happiness

long story short

closure

evermore

it’s time to go

I Forgot That You Existed

Daylight

This Love

Clean

Now That We Don’t Talk

Begin Again

Innocent

Breathe

