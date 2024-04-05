Annie Baker Makes Directorial Debut with 'Janet Planet' Starring Julianne Nicholson & Zoe Ziegler - Watch the Trailer!

The first trailer for A24′s upcoming movie Janet Planet has been released.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker makes her directorial debut with the new coming-of-age movie, which she also wrote the screenplay for.

The movie stars Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo.

Here’s the synopsis: “In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child’s experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.”

Janet Planet has been receiving rave reviews already after it premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival before screening at the New York and San Francisco film festivals.

“Just as credit must be given to Baker for how she so completely captures a moment in time and place, it is Nicholson who inhabits this world so naturally that you feel like you’re just peeking in on Janet’s life,” Collider raved about the movie. “There is never a moment where you aren’t completely enthralled with the way everything progresses, even when we are far removed and not able to hear what she is saying. Some of this comes from how genuinely great Ziegler is at authentically expressing the awe we experience when young, giving one of the best debut performances in recent memory just based on some of her line deliveries alone. However, it is also when we step away completely into the outside world near the end that Janet Planet achieves something transcendent.”

Janet Plant will be released in theaters on June 21.