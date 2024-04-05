Jennifer Garner Discusses Potential 'Alias' Reboot & If She's Interested in Participating

Jennifer Garner answered a question that fans are always asking her: Is she interested in doing an Alias reboot?

The actress starred in the hit TV series, which premiered in 2001 and ran for five years. In recent years, there have been calls to get the cast together again for a revival.

During an appearance on the Dear Felicity podcast, Jennifer weighed in on the idea and hinted at what it would take for her to agree to the opportunity.

“I’m asked for a reboot literally every interview I do, when we’re gonna do it,” Jennifer said when the topic came up, via People. Her former costar Greg Grunberg speculated that she wouldn’t be interested in reviving the show with a movie.

“Are you kidding? Of course I would,” Jennifer replied. However, she hinted at what it would take for her to agree: “I’d do anything J.J. would direct.”

That was a reference to series creator J.J. Abrams!

