Aaron Carter's Sister Readies Posthumous Release of 'The Recovery Album' - Exclusive Details Revealed

Aaron Carter‘s voice will be heard again with the impending release of a posthumous project called The Recovery Album.

The “I Want Candy” singer tragically passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022.

On Friday (April 5), Aaron‘s sister Angel and producer Aaron Pearce confirmed plans to release a collection of songs from the late pop star during Mental Health Awareness Month.

A complete setlist for the album has not yet been revealed. However, it will include the previously unreleased song “Recovery.” A video of him performing the track previously went viral on YouTube.

Proceeds from The Recovery Album will benefit “On Our Sleeves,” a mental health non-profit. They will also support a trust set up for Aaron‘s son Prince.

The Recovery Album will arrive in full on May 24. “Recovery” drops in advance on April 26.

You can preorder the album here.

Listen to Aaron‘s posthumous song “Grateful,” which arrived last month.