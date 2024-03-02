Aaron Carter's Voice Rises Again On Posthumous Song 'Grateful' - Listen to the Uplifting Anthem

Aaron Carter‘s voice is rising again for one of the first times since his tragic death.

The singer passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022. On Friday (March 1), Aaron‘s friends Bryan Cassidy and Morgan Matthews released the song “Grateful.”

He worked on the uplifting song mere months before his death, and fans finally have the opportunity to hear it.

Head inside to listen to Aaron Carter’s posthumous single…

“Sunshine through my window, but it’s been a minute since I felt like this / Been a long week but I’m good though, every single breath is is feeling like a gift,” the “I Want Candy” star sings over bright synths.

Bryan and Morgan spoke to People about the decision to release the song, explaining that Aaron would “be so proud” to have it out.

“This [song] reminds me of the Aaron that I know,” Bryan, who co-wrote the track, said. “He just sounds so good on it. This is a positive way to remember Aaron.”

Bryan explained that the music helps them honor their friend’s memory. They also think that he would want the songs to make it to his fans.

“I think that if Aaron recorded it, Aaron would want it to be out. Aaron wanted his music to be heard,” he explained. “It’s just bittersweet, because I wish he could see this right now. He was special, that’s for sure.”

Aaron‘s sister Angel revealed his final resting place in late 2023. Tragically, the Carter family recently lost his other sister Bobbie Jean.