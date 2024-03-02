Tish Cyrus Reveals One Way She Could Have Been a Better Mom Amid Reports About Feud With Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus is opening up about her experience with parenthood amid rumors that she is feuding with her daughter Noah.

More specifically, the mom to Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison recently revealed one thing that she could have done in the past that would have made her a better parent.

Keep reading to find out more…

On a recent episode of her Putting It All On the Line podcast, Tish said that she thought smoking pot would have helped her with parenting.

“I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids. I didn’t start smoking until I was like 46,” she reflected. “ think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then. I think I would’ve been… like, I don’t know, school projects, I would’ve felt more fun.”

Tish‘s daughter and podcast cohost Brandi agreed that her mom would have been “much more tolerant.”

She also reflected that she “was not happy” with Miley when she smoked, which was before Tish started.

The episode premiered amid reports that Tish married Dominic Purcell knowing that Noah had been “seeing” him before they got together. Tish and Dominic got married in August 2023, and Noah and her brother Braison skipped the nuptials.

Another recent report shed light on Noah‘s relationship with another family member.

Press play on the episode below…