Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Hold Hands During Day Out in NYC

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are enjoying a day out.

The married couple held hands as they exited The Bowery Hotel on Saturday afternoon (April6) in New York City.

For their outing, Justin, 45, sported a blue “Wondery” T-shirt with jeans and a black baseball hat while Kate, 41, wore a white T-shirt and baggy black pants.

A few days earlier, the two were spotted heading to dinner in NYC.

If you were unaware, we learned that Kate and Justin had tied the knot in an “impromptu” wedding in June 2023. They announced their engagement earlier that year.

