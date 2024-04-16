Jenna Jameson's Wife Jessi Lawless Files for Divorce, Reveals Why in Video & Shares Alleged Text Messages

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless have separated after less than one year of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in May 2023 after a short engagement.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (April 16), Jessi responded to rumors that they had split up. She confirmed that they were true and explained her decision to separate.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce. And I’m making this video to confirm that,” she said in a video on Instagram, which was titled “It’s done.”

She explained that she had made the decision to end things and explained that it was because Jenna had drank during an event that they did not attend together.

“I told her at the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances,” she said, adding that she had “been keeping her on the straight and narrow.”

Jessi added, “She goes to Chicago and she starts drinking. And then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures.”

According to her, Jenna admitted that she had been drinking.

“She has no remorse. She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’” She said that was crying and “begging” for remorse but that Jenna tried to “blame” her.

Jessi revealed that she had requested an annulment to end their marriage, via People.

“I’m sure you’ll see this, Jenna,” she told her estranged wife. “I love you with all of my heart. And I really hope the best for you.”

Jessi took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of alleged texts that she exchanged with Jenna. In them, Jenna says that she is “building a huge case for me to sue.”

