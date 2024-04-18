Kate Beckinsale Released From Hospital, Hints at What Caused Her Health Issues

Kate Beckinsale has been released from the hospital after battling a mystery illness, but she’s finally hinting at what has been causing her health issues.

The 50-year-old Underworld actress appeared to spend most of March 2024 in the hospital and only mentioned being “sick,” leading fans to worry about why she was hospitalized.

Kate shared multiple updates on Instagram that showed photos of herself in a hospital bed, but those posts have since been deleted.

Now, Kate is sharing photos of herself returning to normal life.

Kate shared a series of pictures taken at home with her dog and she is seen wearing a shirt that read, “Tummy Troubles Survivor.” It appears she’s letting fans know that she was dealing with stomach issues while hospitalized.

In another update, Kate revealed that she’s back in the gym already. “Well. Fitness used to be my passion…” she captioned a video in which she chased a dog around the gym.