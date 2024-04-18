4 Daytime Emmy Categories Announced Ahead of Full List of 2024 Nominations

The 2024 Daytime Emmys are coming up!

The upcoming awards celebrate and recognize “outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs.”

Ahead of the full list of this year’s nominations on Friday (April 19), the noms in four categories have already been announced, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Host!

Keep reading to find out more…

This year’s ceremony will take place live from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 7th at 8pm ET and it will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with a premium subscription.

Check out the five categories and nominations that have been revealed so far below…

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“Neighbours” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, “Days of our Lives” (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, “General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” (Syndicated)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, “The Talk” (CBS)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)