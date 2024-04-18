Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Step Out Holding Hands, Spark Reunion Rumors - Source Provides Details

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have fans wondering if they have rekindled their relationship.

If you were unaware, the pair split up back in February after more than a year of dating. However, a few days after the news broke, they were spotted on a date for Valentine’s Day.

Since then, they have confirmed that they separated, and Larsa explained the decision.

That’s been called into question again after they were photographed together holding hands. The new photos prompted a source to speak out with some updates.

People obtained photos of Marcus and Larsa hanging out in Miami Beach, Florida.

So did they reunite? A source told the outlet that “They’re figuring things out.”

“There’s a lot of love there. That’s hard for either of them to just walk away from,” they continued.

