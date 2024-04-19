Keanu Reeves Reportedly Eyeing Role in Ruben Ostlund's 'The Entertainment System is Down'

Top Stories
Apr 19, 2024
By JJ Staff

Keanu Reeves is reportedly eying a role in director Ruben Ostlund‘s new movie The Entertainment System is Down.

The 59-year-old John Wick actor is said to be in talks with the Swedish director to star in the project, which is a follow-up to Ruben‘s critically acclaimed Triangle of Sadness.

Variety reported that Keanu was interested in the movie. If he signs on, he is expected to join an ensemble cast.

Little is known about the movie just yet, but the outlet described it as a “social satire set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system isn’t working, sparking chaos and rages among passengers.”

We will update you as we learn more about the project moving forward!

If you missed it, we recently learned that Keanu had lined up another role. He’s also reportedly starring in another movie with Cameron Diaz.
