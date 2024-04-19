Melanie Iglesias Claims Jennifer Lopez 'Made' Her Ex Ryan Guzman 'Pretend' to be Single to Promote Their Movie

Melanie Iglesias alleged that Jennifer Lopez “made” her ex Ryan Guzman “pretend” to be single while promoting their movie The Boy Next Door.

While on the No Chaser podcast, the model spilled some tea about her relationship with Ryan and meeting Jennifer around the time of the 2015 movie.

“She made my ex, oh my God, pretend that he was single to promote the movie,” she alleged on the podcast, via Page Six. “The publicists, both of them, called me … so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this.”

Melanie said that the situation “sucks” but went along with it at the time.

She added that Jennifer once pretended not to know if Ryan had a girlfriend during an interview. However, the two women had already met at the time.

Regarding their meeting, she said, “She met me, and she looked me up and down, and she gave me the hardest, firmest handshake in the world. I was like, ‘Ow! I’ll have my hand back, Jesus.’”

The experience disappointed the star.

“I always felt she was someone to aspire towards,” Melanie said about Jennifer. “She was someone who anything she wanted to accomplish she did.”

She added that the decision to play up Jennifer and Ryan‘s relationship felt like they didn’t have enough “faith in the movie.”

“You know what I mean? Why do you have to act like you’re with everyone that you’re in a movie with. … I don’t get it,” she said.

Melanie didn’t name Ryan specifically while on the podcast. However, the timeline and some of the other things that she said lined up with their relationship.

Neither Jennifer nor Ryan have yet responded to the allegations. We’ll update you if they do.

