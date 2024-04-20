Top Stories
Apr 20, 2024 at 2:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Lana Del Rey Brings Out Camila Cabello as Surprise Guest During Coachella 2024 Weekend 2 Performance

Camila Cabello is making a surprise performance at Coachella!

The 27-year-old singer surprised fans while coming out on stage during Lana Del Rey‘s headlining set at weekend two of the music festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

Lana, 38, temporarily left the stage after singing her song “Bartender” as Camila came out and performed her new single “I Luv It.”

Keep reading to find out more…Lana joined Camila for a few verse, but mostly watched and danced from the balcony on the stage. You can watch a clip of her performance on Instagram.

“[Camila] is my girl, I have so much fun with her. I love this song and thank you so much angel, for coming and singing with me,” Lana said after Camila‘s performance.

“This is an honor for me, you’re one of my favorite artists of all time,” Camila responded. “I love you so much.”

