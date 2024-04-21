Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 4:23 pm
By JJ Staff

39 Music Stars Who Now Regret Their Songs

39 Music Stars Who Now Regret Their Songs

There are plenty of musicians who aren’t so sure about their own music.

Over the decades, plenty of different entertainers have spoken out following the smash success of their songs to reveal that, for one reason or another, they feel awkward, embarrassed or even ashamed about certain songs.

It may be because of the lyrics. Or the song’s total over-saturation of the market. Regardless, these stars have enough distance between the song’s release and now to reflect on the choices they made.

We’ve put together some of the biggest hits from the likes of everyone from Taylor Swift to Radiohead to Ariana Grande, and how the artists really feel about the songs. Some of these are going to surprise you!

Click through to see which hit songs artists now regret…

