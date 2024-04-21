Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 5:23 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest Stars of Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Batman Trilogy, Ranked by Net Worth

The Richest Stars of Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Batman Trilogy, Ranked by Net Worth

Christopher Nolan‘s Batman movies featured tons of well-known and wealthy actors!

The Dark Knight trilogy, made up of 2005′s Batman Begins, 2008′s The Dark Knight, and 2012′s The Dark Knight Rises, amassed over $2 billion combined at the global box office.

We ranked the stars of all three films according to their net worth!

Continue through the slideshow to discover the richest stars of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies…

