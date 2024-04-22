F1's Fernando Alonso Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Lyric

Top Stories
Apr 22, 2024 at 3:49 pm
By JJ Staff

Formula One star Fernando Alonso is reacting to The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology!

The 42-year-old Aston Martin driver, who was at one point linked to the 34-year-old superstar last year, reacted to her new song “imgonnagetyouback” on TikTok.

Shortly after the album’s release, Fernando appeared in a video posted by Aston Martin in which he was listening to the song while holding his finger to his mouth to make a “shh” gesture. He was scrolling on an iPad, but didn’t say anything.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the track, Taylor sings about an Aston Martin being steered into a ditch, which fueled speculation online that the lyrics were about the F1 racer.

“Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did,” she sings. “I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch / Then ran and hid.”

Aston Martin posted a similar TikTok with Alonso last April after romance rumors started, and he was seen scrolling on his phone while listening to a remix of “Karma.”

Taylor never addressed those dating rumors, and got together with Travis Kelce last summer.

Find out what Taylor Swift said each song on the album is about.

@astonmartinf1 I’m an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Teaaaaaaaam🔉🎶 #F1 #Formula1 #F1TikTok #ChineseGP #AMR24 ♬ original sound – A (Taylor’s Version)

@fernandoalonso Race week era😉 #F1 #F1TikTok #Formula1 ♬ karma sped up – ✨️j &lt3 ✨️

Photos: Getty
