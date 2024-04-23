Anna Gunn Reveals How Peoples' Opinion of Her 'Breaking Bad' Character Has Changed

Anna Gunn is reflecting on her Breaking Bad character’s reception!

The 55-year-old actress starred as Skyler White, the wife of Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White, in the hit AMC show, which aired from 2008 to 2013. Anna won a pair of Emmys for her role in Breaking Bad.

Despite the critical acclaim for her acting performance, Anna has previously spoken about receiving harassment from toxic fans of the show. She even wrote a New York Times op-ed about the misogynistic commentary on her character and the threats she personally received.

Now more than 10 years after Breaking Bad‘s final season aired, Anna has opened up about how the public’s reception of Skyler has changed since.

“Now, when people come up to me, it’s incredibly different… There’s still a long way to go, but we have made seismic changes since then,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “So people come up to me now and say, ‘You were the linchpin for me. You were the conscience of the show. You were what pulled me into the show.’ Or they say, ‘The first time I watched it, I hated that character. But the second time I watched it, I realized, ‘Oh my God, that poor woman.’”

