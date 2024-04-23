Top Stories
Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Apr 23, 2024 at 11:21 pm
By JJ Staff

Bette Midler Reveals Another Show She Wants to Be On, Pitches Herself For Role on Popular Comedy

Bette Midler Reveals Another Show She Wants to Be On, Pitches Herself For Role on Popular Comedy

Bette Midler is using social media to pitch herself for another TV show!

The 78-year-old legendary actress and singer previously expressed interest in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now she has another idea for a scripted show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Since I’m now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on ‘Abbott Elementary,’” Bette tweeted, adding, “If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.”

For those that may not know, Melissa Schemmenti is played by Lisa Ann Walter, and we could totally see the family resemblance!

Abbott Elementary is no stranger to having some big guest stars. During it’s current season, Bradley Cooper made an appearance, playing himself.

Also this season, Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key, Tatyana Ali and more are set to guest star.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abbott Elementary, Bette Midler