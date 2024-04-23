Bette Midler Reveals Another Show She Wants to Be On, Pitches Herself For Role on Popular Comedy

Bette Midler is using social media to pitch herself for another TV show!

The 78-year-old legendary actress and singer previously expressed interest in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now she has another idea for a scripted show.

“Since I’m now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on ‘Abbott Elementary,’” Bette tweeted, adding, “If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.”

For those that may not know, Melissa Schemmenti is played by Lisa Ann Walter, and we could totally see the family resemblance!

Abbott Elementary is no stranger to having some big guest stars. During it’s current season, Bradley Cooper made an appearance, playing himself.

Also this season, Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key, Tatyana Ali and more are set to guest star.