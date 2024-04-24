Bonnie McKee Returns With 'Jenny's Got a Boyfriend' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!

Bonnie McKee is back with a new song!

The Diamond-certified hitmaker just dropped her latest song “Jenny’s Got a Boyfriend,” out now.

“‘Jenny’s Got A Boyfriend’ was inspired by a friend’s boyfriend who was a terrible flirt. He was always giving me and all the other girls the wrong idea!” she explains.

“I always wanted to write a song with a person’s name in the title, and when I was listening to some classics, I rediscovered ‘Jesse’s Girl’ and realized I was having the same experience- but I’d never heard the angle of lusting after someone else’s partner through the female lens. ‘JGABF’ is kind of like ‘Jolene’ in reverse, if Dolly’s man were a flirtatious playboy (which maybe he was!)”

Keep reading to find out more…

The accompanying Boogie Nights-influenced music video was co-directed by Bonnie herself, who also self-produced the visual.

“I co-directed the video with my long time collaborator David Richardson. It’s very difficult to direct when you’re also the main character, and David and I share a love of throwback special effects and comedic storytelling, so I knew he would deliver,” she explains.

“It was important to me to highlight the fact that this imagined romance with another woman’s boyfriend was only a fantasy and not something I would actually act on, so we threw in some high-camp light up nether regions to keep the storyline light and playful on a subject that might land me in ‘homewrecker’ territory. Don’t worry- no boyfriends were stolen in the making of this song!”

The track will be featured on Bonnie’s upcoming album, Hot City, which was recorded until a previous major label deal years ago. Due to fan demand, she decided to re-record it herself!

The album was led by previous singles “SLAY,” “Hot City,” and “Don’t Get Mad Get Famous.”

Watch the video and read the lyrics…