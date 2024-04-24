Top Stories
Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Apr 24, 2024 at 10:02 am
By JJ Staff

Bonnie McKee Returns With 'Jenny's Got a Boyfriend' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!

Bonnie McKee Returns With 'Jenny's Got a Boyfriend' - Watch the Music Video & Read the Lyrics!

Bonnie McKee is back with a new song!

The Diamond-certified hitmaker just dropped her latest song “Jenny’s Got a Boyfriend,” out now.

“‘Jenny’s Got A Boyfriend’ was inspired by a friend’s boyfriend who was a terrible flirt. He was always giving me and all the other girls the wrong idea!” she explains.

“I always wanted to write a song with a person’s name in the title, and when I was listening to some classics, I rediscovered ‘Jesse’s Girl’ and realized I was having the same experience- but I’d never heard the angle of lusting after someone else’s partner through the female lens. ‘JGABF’ is kind of like ‘Jolene’ in reverse, if Dolly’s man were a flirtatious playboy (which maybe he was!)”

Keep reading to find out more…

The accompanying Boogie Nights-influenced music video was co-directed by Bonnie herself, who also self-produced the visual.

“I co-directed the video with my long time collaborator David Richardson. It’s very difficult to direct when you’re also the main character, and David and I share a love of throwback special effects and comedic storytelling, so I knew he would deliver,” she explains.

“It was important to me to highlight the fact that this imagined romance with another woman’s boyfriend was only a fantasy and not something I would actually act on, so we threw in some high-camp light up nether regions to keep the storyline light and playful on a subject that might land me in ‘homewrecker’ territory. Don’t worry- no boyfriends were stolen in the making of this song!”

The track will be featured on Bonnie’s upcoming album, Hot City, which was recorded until a previous major label deal years ago. Due to fan demand, she decided to re-record it herself!

The album was led by previous singles “SLAY,” “Hot City,” and “Don’t Get Mad Get Famous.”

Watch the video and read the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bonnie McKee, Music