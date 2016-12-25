Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 1:44 pm

Pippa Middleton & Fiance James Matthews Celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family!

Pippa Middleton & Fiance James Matthews Celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family!

Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews head into church together to celebrate Christmas with the royal family.

The 33-year-old socialite and author was joined at the service by her sister Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids sure loved the candy canes they got at church!

Kate and Pippa‘s brother James Middleton and their parents Carole and Michael were there too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with her family this year instead of his side.
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 01
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 02
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 03
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 04
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 05
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 06
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 07
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 08
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 09
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 10
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 11
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 12
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 13
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 14
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 15
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 16
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 17
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 18
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 19
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 20
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 21
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 22
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 23
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 24
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 25
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 26
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 27
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 28
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 29
pippa middleton james matthew celebrate christmas with royal family 30

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Carole Middleton, Christmas, James Matthews, James Middleton, Kate Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here