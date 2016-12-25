Pippa Middleton & Fiance James Matthews Celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family!

Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews head into church together to celebrate Christmas with the royal family.

The 33-year-old socialite and author was joined at the service by her sister Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids sure loved the candy canes they got at church!

Kate and Pippa‘s brother James Middleton and their parents Carole and Michael were there too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with her family this year instead of his side.