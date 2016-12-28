Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016 at 7:28 pm

Blake Jenner & Melissa Benoist: Relationship Timeline

Blake Jenner & Melissa Benoist: Relationship Timeline

With the shock of Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist‘s divorce news, we thought it was time to take a look back at the couple’s four-year relationship.

The 24-year-old Edge of Seventeen actor and 28-year-old Supergirl first met back in 2012 while filming Glee, after Blake won Oxygen’s The Glee Project that summer.

It’s unknown when they first started dating exactly, but they got engaged in July 2013 and secretly married in early 2015.

Melissa filed for divorce this week.

Click through the slideshow to see Blake and Melissa’s relationship timeline…
