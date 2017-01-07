Amber Heard Joins Golden Globe Nom Mandy Moore at W Mag's It Girl Luncheon!

Amber Heard and Mandy Moore look chic together as they attend the “It Girls” luncheon for W Magazine on Saturday afternoon (January 7) at A.O.C. in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the annual event by Mandy‘s This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, model Jourdan Dunn, Don’t Breathe‘s Jane Levy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Pom Klementieff.

Other actresses in attendance included Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aurora Perrineau, Eiza Gonzalez, Lola Kirke, and Kathryn Newton. Author Katherine Schwarzenegger and singer Kilo Kish also stopped by the event!

FYI: Amber is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress and Anne Sisteron earrings, and rings by Dauphin, Sara Weinstock, Rachel Katz Jewelry, Anne Sisteron, and Dana Rebecca Designs. Mandy is wearing a Lela Rose dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Jourdan is wearing a KaufmanFranco dress. Lola is wearing an Altuzarra dress and Sarah Flint shoes.

