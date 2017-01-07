Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 11:17 pm

Amber Heard Joins Golden Globe Nom Mandy Moore at W Mag's It Girl Luncheon!

Amber Heard Joins Golden Globe Nom Mandy Moore at W Mag's It Girl Luncheon!

Amber Heard and Mandy Moore look chic together as they attend the “It Girls” luncheon for W Magazine on Saturday afternoon (January 7) at A.O.C. in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the annual event by Mandy‘s This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, model Jourdan Dunn, Don’t Breathe‘s Jane Levy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Pom Klementieff.

Other actresses in attendance included Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aurora Perrineau, Eiza Gonzalez, Lola Kirke, and Kathryn Newton. Author Katherine Schwarzenegger and singer Kilo Kish also stopped by the event!

FYI: Amber is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress and Anne Sisteron earrings, and rings by Dauphin, Sara Weinstock, Rachel Katz Jewelry, Anne Sisteron, and Dana Rebecca Designs. Mandy is wearing a Lela Rose dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Jourdan is wearing a KaufmanFranco dress. Lola is wearing an Altuzarra dress and Sarah Flint shoes.

30+ pictures inside of Amber Heard, Mandy Moore, and more at the luncheon…

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 01
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 02
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 03
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 04
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 05
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 06
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 07
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 08
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 09
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 10
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 11
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 12
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 13
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 14
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 15
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 16
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 17
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 18
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 19
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 20
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 21
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 22
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 23
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 24
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 25
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 26
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 27
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 28
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 29
amber heard mandy moore w magazine it girls luncheon 30

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Weekend, Amber Heard, Aurora Perrineau, Eiza Gonzalez, Jane Levy, Jourdan Dunn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kathryn Newton, Kilo Kish, Lola Kirke, Mandy Moore, Pom Klementieff, Susan Kelechi Watson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jean two

    Ok amber..

  • Sandradcupp

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj95d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj95d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash95DirectCoolGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj95d:….,……

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here