Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 12:10 am

Heidi Klum Goes Glam for Golden Globes 2017

Heidi Klum Goes Glam for Golden Globes 2017

Heidi Klum knows how to work a red carpet!

The 43-year-old supermodel looked stunning at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the show were model Olivia Culpo, TV personality and stylist Brad Goreski, and designer Kristin Cavallari.

If you missed it, be sure to check out all of the 2017 Golden Globes coverage from the entire night!

FYI: Heidi is wearing a J Mendel dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum golden globes 2017 01
heidi klum golden globes 2017 02
heidi klum golden globes 2017 03
heidi klum golden globes 2017 04
heidi klum golden globes 2017 05
heidi klum golden globes 2017 06
heidi klum golden globes 2017 07
heidi klum golden globes 2017 08
heidi klum golden globes 2017 09
heidi klum golden globes 2017 10
heidi klum golden globes 2017 11
heidi klum golden globes 2017 12
heidi klum golden globes 2017 13
heidi klum golden globes 2017 14
heidi klum golden globes 2017 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Brad Goreski, Golden Globes, Heidi Klum, Kristin Cavallari, Olivia Culpo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here