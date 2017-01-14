NFL Playoffs Schedule 2017 Week 2: When & Where to Watch Divisonal Round

It’s the divisional round of the NFL playoffs – we’re getting closer to finding out which two teams will be competing in the 2017 Super Bowl!

This week, eight teams will compete for four remaining spots leading up to the AFC and NFC Championship games next weekend.

In the AFC Divisional playoff round, we have the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the NFC Divisional playoff round, we have the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Falcons had last week off – so this week is their playoff debut!

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Saturday (January 14)

Time: 4:35pm ET

Channel: FOX

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Date: Saturday (January 14)

Time: 8:15pm ET

Channel: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday (January 15)

Time: 1:05pm ET

Channel: NBC

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday (January 15)

Time: 4:40pm ET

Channel: FOX