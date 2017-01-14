Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Sat, 14 January 2017 at 9:00 am

NFL Playoffs Schedule 2017 Week 2: When & Where to Watch Divisonal Round

NFL Playoffs Schedule 2017 Week 2: When & Where to Watch Divisonal Round

It’s the divisional round of the NFL playoffs – we’re getting closer to finding out which two teams will be competing in the 2017 Super Bowl!

This week, eight teams will compete for four remaining spots leading up to the AFC and NFC Championship games next weekend.

In the AFC Divisional playoff round, we have the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the NFC Divisional playoff round, we have the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Falcons had last week off – so this week is their playoff debut!

Click inside to find out the full week 2 playoff schedule…

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Saturday (January 14)
Time: 4:35pm ET
Channel: FOX

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Date: Saturday (January 14)
Time: 8:15pm ET
Channel: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday (January 15)
Time: 1:05pm ET
Channel: NBC

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday (January 15)
Time: 4:40pm ET
Channel: FOX
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Football

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Erin Andrews almost ruined her proposal at Disneyland! - TMZ
  • Nicole Kidman is defending her comments about Donald Trump - Gossip Cop
  • Bella Thorne might have a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back - Radar
  • Blake Lively is talking about her Cherokee heritage - Lainey Gossip
  • Lucasfilm doesn't have plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here