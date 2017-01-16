Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Catch the Lakers Game!

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise had a mommy-daughter date at the Lakers game!

The 38-year-old actress and Suri, 10, watched on in the crowd as the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-97 at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Earlier in the day, Katie and Suri (not pictured) went grocery shopping at Ralph’s together. See those photos in the gallery below!

See all the photos from Katie Holmes and Suri’s day out below…