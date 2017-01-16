Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Justin Bieber Spark More Romance Rumors After New Photos Surface

Chrissy Teigen Teases John Legend &amp; Ariana Grande's 'Beauty &amp; the Beast' Duet!

Amanda Peet Describes 'Intense' Friendship with 'Wife' Sarah Paulson After Their Kiss

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017 at 11:45 am

Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Catch the Lakers Game!

Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Catch the Lakers Game!

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise had a mommy-daughter date at the Lakers game!

The 38-year-old actress and Suri, 10, watched on in the crowd as the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-97 at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 15) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, Katie and Suri (not pictured) went grocery shopping at Ralph’s together. See those photos in the gallery below!

See all the photos from Katie Holmes and Suri’s day out below…
