Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:28 pm

Busta Rhymes Refers to Trump as 'President Agent Orange' During Grammys Performance with A Tribe Called Quest! (Video)

Busta Rhymes joined A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak on stage for a politically charged performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The rapper referred to President Trump as “President Agent Orange” during the performance.

The segment started with ATCQ performing their songs “Movin Backwards,” “We the People,” and more. People marched around the arena throughout the performance to represent the groups of people being blocked from coming into the country by Trump’s travel ban.

“I’m not digging the political climate right now,” Busta said while joining in for the performance. “I just wanna thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you been perpetuating throughout these United States.”

“I want to thank President Agent Orange for the unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban,” he added. Watch a clip below.
