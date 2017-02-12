Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 2:17 pm

Emily Blunt & Meryl Streep Step Out at BAFTAs 2017 as Nominees!

Emily Blunt & Meryl Streep Step Out at BAFTAs 2017 as Nominees!

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski walk the red carpet together at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Also at the event was Emily‘s former The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep.

Both Emily and Meryl are nominated for Best Leading Actress at the event for their work in The Girl on the Train and Florence Foster Jenkins, respectively.

Meryl‘s co-star Hugh Grant, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, was in attendance at the show with partner Anna Eberstein.

FYI: Emily is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown, Sophia Webster shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. John is wearing Prada. Meryl is wearing a Givenchy suit with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 01
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 02
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 03
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 04
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 05
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 06
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 07
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 08
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 09
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 10
emily blunt meryl streep baftas 2017 11

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 BAFTAs, Anna Eberstein, BAFTAs, Emily Blunt, Hugh Grant, John Krasinski, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here