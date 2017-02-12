Emily Blunt & Meryl Streep Step Out at BAFTAs 2017 as Nominees!

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski walk the red carpet together at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Also at the event was Emily‘s former The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep.

Both Emily and Meryl are nominated for Best Leading Actress at the event for their work in The Girl on the Train and Florence Foster Jenkins, respectively.

Meryl‘s co-star Hugh Grant, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, was in attendance at the show with partner Anna Eberstein.

FYI: Emily is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown, Sophia Webster shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. John is wearing Prada. Meryl is wearing a Givenchy suit with Jimmy Choo shoes.