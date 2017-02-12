Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:00 pm

Grammys 2017: Show Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Grammys 2017: Show Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There were so many amazing moments at tonight’s 2017 Grammys, but a lot of them we didn’t even get to see on television!

For example, did you catch all the celebs stopping to say “hi” to Blue Ivy in the audience?!

Or what about Rihanna taking a swig of her flask?

We compiled some of the best behind-the-scenes photos and tidbits for you!

Click through the slideshow to see 10 behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys

