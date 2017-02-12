Kelly Clarkson Won't Be At Grammys 2017 - Find Out Why

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to be at the 2017 Grammys, but it sounds like she won’t be attending after all.

The 34-year-old entertainer was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Piece by Piece,” but lost out to Adele.

Kelly tweeted on Grammys day, “Congrats @Adele on Pop Solo Performance #grammys2017 ….and sorry fans, I’m recording and not in LA for Grammy’s! Next year 😜#newalbum2017″

“I’m so excited, I’m taking my 2-year-old [River], because I wrote the song for her… well, and you. That’s my husband [Brandon Blackstock], he’s standing right there,” Kelly originally told fans a couple days ago in a Facebook video, which you can watch below. “Alright, later!”

