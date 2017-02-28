Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 1:23 am

Patricia Arquette Speaks Out After Sister Alexis Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam

Patricia Arquette was not pleased that her sister Alexis was left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment.

The Oscar-winning actress explained that she thought the snub was a slight to the transgender community.

Alexis was a great actor, and had 70 credits, and was really brave to live her truth as a trans woman, and they didn’t include her in the memorial,” Patricia told ET.

She added,”I think that was a real slight to the trans community, especially at this time, when trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It says a lot about the lack of inclusion…Trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake.”

Patricia concluded, “The reality is, trans people are ignored all the time in our culture and our community. They have their civil rights taken away. They’re a very disrespected community.”
Photos: Getty
