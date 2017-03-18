Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend &amp; Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 5:19 pm

Britney Spears Joins Sam Asghari to Support His Sister at LAFW Fashion Show!

Britney Spears Joins Sam Asghari to Support His Sister at LAFW Fashion Show!

Britney Spears sits in the front row with boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Sir Stello show held during Los Angeles Fashion Week at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday (March 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer and the 23-year-old fitness model were there to support his sister Faye Asghari, who was a model in the show.

“My little big sister doing her first show @fayasghari,” Sam wrote on his Instagram account along with a video of Faye walking down the runway.

Designer Michael Costello thanked the couple for attending the show and suggested that they almost left the event when they got there early and saw a different show at first.

“Thank you Britney Spears and Sam Asgari for sitting front row at the @sirstello fashion show . @britneyspears @samasghari you guys are such sweethearts. We love that you came out to support our show so so so sorry you had to see that previous show that almost made you leave,” he wrote.

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

Just Jared on Facebook
britney spears help boyfriend sam asghari support his sister 01
britney spears help boyfriend sam asghari support his sister 02
britney spears help boyfriend sam asghari support his sister 03
britney spears help boyfriend sam asghari support his sister 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here