Britney Spears Joins Sam Asghari to Support His Sister at LAFW Fashion Show!

Britney Spears sits in the front row with boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Sir Stello show held during Los Angeles Fashion Week at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday (March 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old singer and the 23-year-old fitness model were there to support his sister Faye Asghari, who was a model in the show.

“My little big sister doing her first show @fayasghari,” Sam wrote on his Instagram account along with a video of Faye walking down the runway.

Designer Michael Costello thanked the couple for attending the show and suggested that they almost left the event when they got there early and saw a different show at first.

“Thank you Britney Spears and Sam Asgari for sitting front row at the @sirstello fashion show . @britneyspears @samasghari you guys are such sweethearts. We love that you came out to support our show so so so sorry you had to see that previous show that almost made you leave,” he wrote.