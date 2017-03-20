Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson is all smiles while walking down the block with her personal trainer Ryan Farhoudi on Sunday (March 19) in Studio City, Calif.

Ryan had his arm wrapped around Dakota‘s shoulder while strolling together.

Dakota and Ryan were seen stopping at the upscale grocery store Erewhon and grabbing some frozen yogurt before heading to a movie.

If you want to see Dakota‘s recent movie Fifty Shades Darker in the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck as the Blu-ray and DVD release date was just announced!