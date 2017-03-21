Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 12:33 am

Chloe Moretz Debuts Lighter Blonde Bob During Reunion With '5th Wave' Co-Stars

Chloe Moretz has changed up her hairstyle!

The 20-year-old actress showed off her lighter blonde locks while heading to a friend’s house on Monday (March 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Chloe let her new bob cut flow freely while meeting up with some of her 5th Wave co-stars earlier this week.

“Little @ethanmoretz and I take sxsw feat 5th wave reunion,” Chloe captioned the Instagram slideshow below, featuring a photo of herself giving her brother Ethan a hug.

Keep clicking through the slideshow to see pics of The 5th Wave‘s Alex Roe and Maika Monroe!

Chloe and ex Brooklyn Beckham recently sparked rumors that they might be back together again.
