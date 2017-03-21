Chloe Moretz Debuts Lighter Blonde Bob During Reunion With '5th Wave' Co-Stars

Chloe Moretz has changed up her hairstyle!

The 20-year-old actress showed off her lighter blonde locks while heading to a friend’s house on Monday (March 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Chloe let her new bob cut flow freely while meeting up with some of her 5th Wave co-stars earlier this week.

“Little @ethanmoretz and I take sxsw feat 5th wave reunion,” Chloe captioned the Instagram slideshow below, featuring a photo of herself giving her brother Ethan a hug.

Chloe and ex Brooklyn Beckham recently sparked rumors that they might be back together again.