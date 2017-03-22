Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 6:44 pm

Katey Sagal Opens Up About Affair with Gene Simmons, Says He Helped Boost Her Career

Katey Sagal is opening up about her longtime affair with Gene Simmons while she was just an aspiring singer and actress.

The 62-year-old actress has revealed that she and the Kiss frontman had an affair back when she was in her 20s work as a singing waitress at an Los Angeles restaurant, according to the NY Daily News.

CHECK OUT: Katey Sagal Reveals 15-Year Battle with Drug Addiction

Katey writes in her upcoming memoir “Grace Notes” that one night Gene came into the restaurant where she sang for him before taking him home “because he was quite persuasive, and I like men.”

Katey admits that she was attracted to Gene because he was “weird” and “he was cute and had a lot of confidence.”

Gene would eventually go on to help Katey and her band get signed to Kiss‘ record label, giving her one of her first starts in the business.

Despite her band fizzling out, Katey and Gene continued their affair until she learned of his womanizer way, but had always “fantasized” that she would be the one to change him.
Photos: Getty
