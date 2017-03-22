Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Pic of Son Tennessee Trying to Spell His Name!

Reese Witherspoon chats on the phone while she does some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 40-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked ready for spring in a floral-print jacket as she stepped out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Later that day, Reese took to Instagram to share a super cute picture of her four-year-old son Tennessee attempting to spell his name while in school.

Check out the cute pic below!

When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it … 😆 #PreSchoolProblems A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Also pictured inside: Reese out for an early morning jog on Monday (March 20) in Brentwood, Calif.