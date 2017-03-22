Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Pic of Son Tennessee Trying to Spell His Name!

Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Reese Witherspoon chats on the phone while she does some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 40-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked ready for spring in a floral-print jacket as she stepped out.

Later that day, Reese took to Instagram to share a super cute picture of her four-year-old son Tennessee attempting to spell his name while in school.

When your name is TENNESSEE, it's a bit tricky to learn how to spell it … 😆 #PreSchoolProblems

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Also pictured inside: Reese out for an early morning jog on Monday (March 20) in Brentwood, Calif.
