Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

Shirtless Orlando Bloom Goes Rock Climbing, Jumps Off a Cliff!

This 'Wheel of Fortune' Fail Will Shock You - Watch the Video!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:23 am

Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga: 'I Don't Think I Have a Type'

Taylor Kinney is opening up for the first about his life post-split with former fiancee Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old Chicago Fire actor shared during the NBC Summer Press day in Los Angeles that he’s too busy to date since the split.

“My dating life is through Chicago Fire,” Taylor said. “I live vicariously through my character.”

Taylor and Gaga ended their engagement last year after dating for over five years. Gaga has been dating talent agent Christian Carino since early this year.

As for getting back into the dating scene, Taylor said that he doesn’t really go after a specific woman.

“I don’t think I have a type. I think it’s more of an energy,” Taylor said. “I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a simililar sense of humor, then things go from there.”

