Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 7:44 pm

Javier Bardem is After Johnny Depp in New 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jack Sparrow has gotten himself in trouble with the wrong guys again in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!

Johnny Depp is back as everyone’s favorite pirate and this time he’s being hunted by Javier Bardem.

The story finds Captain Jack (Depp) feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will hit theaters on May 26!

Watch the new trailer below!
  • Succubus

    Looks good, I hope it’s better than the last one.

