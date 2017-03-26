Top Stories
Sun, 26 March 2017 at 7:50 pm

Tony Goldwyn Says Kerry Washington is 'Greatest Team Captain' At 'Scandal' PaleyFest Panel

Tony Goldwyn Says Kerry Washington is 'Greatest Team Captain' At 'Scandal' PaleyFest Panel

The Scandal cast takes the stage during their panel at The Paley Center For Media’s 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles held at Dolby Theatre on Saturday (March 26) in Hollywood.

The whole main cast was in attendance including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield, Jeff Perry, Katie Lowes, Joe Morton, Josh Malina, Cornelius Smith Jr, Bellamy Young, Giullermo Diaz, and Scott Foley.

While there, they discussed their reactions to scripts, the Gladiator fans, Huck’s fate, and more! Perhaps the best part of the panel was when Tony gave a big compliment to Kerry.

“One of the reasons we maintain this sense of family is the woman sitting to my right. She’s the greatest team captain,” he said.

Kerry also noted that during the first season, the show wasn’t even picked up for a full season and that the fan reaction really mattered.

FYI: Bellamy is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, Stuart Weitzman Shoes, an Emm Kuo clutch, Sylvia & Cie earrings, and Randall Scott and Ileana Makri rings.

