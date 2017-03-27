Drake Breaks Record for Most Hot 100 Songs for a Solo Artist!

Drake has broken a record for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for a solo artist!

The 30-year-old rapper, whose new playlist More Life just debuted at number one on the albums chart, charted all 22 songs from the set on the Hot 100 this week, in addition to two more new tracks.

Drake now has 154 songs that have charted on the Hot 100, surpassing Lil Wayne‘s total of 135. He has been in the lead since October 2012 when he surpassed Elvis Presley‘s previous record of 135.

The cast of Glee is currently in the lead for the most songs on the chart with 207.