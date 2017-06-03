Chris Hemsworth Thinks Wonder Woman Would ‘Kick Thor’s Ass’

Chris Hemsworth has responded to Gal Gadot's question of who would win in a fight - his Marvel superhero Thor or her DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman.

Katie Couric tweeted out the video of Gal asking the question, saying, "Hey @chrishemsworth -- @GalGadot has something to ask you..."

"They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it's Wonder Woman. Don't you, Chris?" she says in the video clip.

"I think she'd kick Thor's a**," Chris tweeted back in response.

WHO DO YOU THINK would win in a fight - Wonder Woman or Thor?

