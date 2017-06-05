Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel for Missing One Love Manchester Concert

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was a surprise guest at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) and he’s not happy that his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher skipped the show.

The 44-year-old entertainer performed three songs toward the end of the show and he was joined on stage by Chris Martin to sing “Live Forever.”

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” Liam tweeted.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” he added. “Manchester id like to apologize for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe. Noels out of the f–king country weren’t we all love get on a f–king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f–k.”

Click inside to read Noel’s rep’s explanation for his absence…

Before the show, Noel‘s rep spoke out about his absence from the concert.

“Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend,” the rep told The Independent. “He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend. Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”