Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 10:34 am

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel for Missing One Love Manchester Concert

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel for Missing One Love Manchester Concert

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was a surprise guest at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night (June 4) and he’s not happy that his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher skipped the show.

The 44-year-old entertainer performed three songs toward the end of the show and he was joined on stage by Chris Martin to sing “Live Forever.”

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” Liam tweeted.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” he added. “Manchester id like to apologize for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe. Noels out of the f–king country weren’t we all love get on a f–king plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f–k.”

Click inside to read Noel’s rep’s explanation for his absence…

Before the show, Noel‘s rep spoke out about his absence from the concert.

“Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend,” the rep told The Independent. “He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend. Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”
Just Jared on Facebook
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 01
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 02
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 03
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 04
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 05
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 06
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 07
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 08
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 09
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 10
liam gallagher one love manchester concert 11

Photos: Gett
Posted to: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Oasis, one love manchester

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Natalie Portman just bought a gorgeous new home in Santa Barbara - TMZ
  • Sterling Beaumon celebrates his birthday with some famous friends - Just Jared Jr
  • Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is launching a new business venture - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman breaks a box office record for a female director - Gossip Cop
  • Koos

    selfish losers those ‘brothers’ are!!

  • Koos

    selfish losers those ‘brothers’ are!!